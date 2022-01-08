Saturday's Signal Hill fire contained without any damage to property Crews from the city, seasonal workers and the mountain firefighting services were able to extinguish the blaze before it damaged any property. Signal Hill fire CAPE TOWN - The fire that broke out Saturday morning on Table Mountain's Signal Hill has been fully contained. Crews from the city, seasonal workers and the mountain firefighting services were able to extinguish the blaze before it damaged any property. A wild fire has broken out on Table Mountains Signal Hill. Fire fighters are on the scene - SPJ pic.twitter.com/NeUjB2eQj7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2022

A mop-up operation was conducted, as experts tried to ensure no flare-ups ensued later in the evening.

Southerly winds had swept the fire from Sea Point side to Bo Kaap.

Members of the public who reported the fire have been thanked for their assistance.

Meanwhile, Cape Town's firefighters are calling on residents and visitors to continue being vigilant and to report any suspect fires.

Together with warmer weather and dryer conditions, the region's annual fire season is in full swing.

Over 80 vegetation fires were reported in the metro just this last Friday.

It's a common occurrence for firefighters to respond to dozens of blazes in the city daily, while only a handful may make it to the news.

And city crews are also often accompanied by other teams, including Working On Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Fighting service and members of Table Mountain National Park's own firefighting team.

Aside from that additional assistance, Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said its citizens who call in and report fires, big or small, help save infrastructure and lives.