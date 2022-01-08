Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC’s January 8 statement amid heightened security

ANC leaders have descended on Polokwane to mark the party's 110th anniversary, which takes place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

POLOKWANE - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the ANC’s January 8 statement in Polokwane on Saturday amid growing speculation around his security following disruptions at three events on his programme.

The party insisted it was satisfied with preparations to host Saturday's event and denied any security threat on the president.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa was made to abandon plans to deliver the Lilian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture in Lebowakgomo, citing non-compliance with COVID safety regulations at the event that was organised by the ANC’s Women’s League.

The very next day his address at the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane was delayed after disgruntled ANC Youth League supporters who accused organisers of distributing accreditation to favoured factions, insisted on being part of the event.

The president eventually delivered the lecture outside, flanked by a seemingly bolstered security detail.

Also on Friday, Ramaphosa was rushed away from a fundraising gala dinner in Polokwane after the lights went out during his address.

The party described the incident as a technical glitch, which it blamed on the venue.

With the promise of strict adherence to COVID regulations and security measures, celebrations take place amid speculation around the president’s safety.