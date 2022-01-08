Ramaphosa must open stadiums: Malema on resumption of mass entertainment events

Julius Malema was addressing the party's ‘Siyabonga KwaZulu-Natal’ rally which was held in Durban to thank all those who voted for the party in last year's election.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift restrictions on public gatherings, accusing the president of using the regulations to hold on the power.

At the same, the African National Congress (ANC) held its January 8 anniversary celebration in Polokwane where 2,000 people were allowed to attend.

Malema said if such numbers can gather for a political event, the entertainment industry could also survive.

“Ramaphosa must open stadiums. We want our people to be entertained again. We are asking for stadiums to open because entertainment can create a lot of jobs because of this nonsensical government,” he told the crowd.

He said events like the Fact Durban Rocks should be allowed to resume so that those who work in the entertainment industry can be able to work.