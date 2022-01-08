Expert team concludes preliminary assessment of fire damage in Parliament

A Department of Public Works and Infrastructure expert team has concluded a high level preliminary visual assessment of the damages to Parliament.

They advised that the new Assembly Building be cordoned off and closed with immediate effect as the building is unsafe and access to the premises should be restricted.

The report and photos have been handed over to the Hawks and cannot be shared as it forms part of crime scene evidence.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said the team worked alongside the Hawks in its investigations.

READY FOR SONA 2022

Meanwhile, Parliament has reiterated that it's ready to host the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Presiding officers on Friday announced this year's SONA will be held at the Cape Town City Hall after a fire gutted the National Assembly chamber earlier this week.

Parliament received a fire and safety report from the City of Cape Town that outlined the preliminary findings of non-compliance with fire and safety regulations.

Sections of the Old Assembly wing were also destroyed.