More needs to be done for SA's economic recovery - Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the success of economic recovery depended largely on the country managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said a lot more still needed to be done for the county to fully recover.

Ramaphosa was addressing party members at the ANC's 110th-anniversary celebration held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, adding that the party needed to engage in a frank assessment of how far it is in meeting the core mandate.

Ramaphosa said the party would continue redressing the issue of land and returning it to its rightful owners.

“The land reform process that we need to embark upon will promote economic development for the benefit of all. The ANC will implement its resolution on the expropriation of land without compensation despite the refusal of other parties in Parliament.”

Ramaphosa also addressed the issues surrounding climate change and how South Africa needed to transition to clean energy.

“Climate change, comrades, presents a range of geopolitical security and economic and social risks for our country and the world. A just transition to a low carbon, ecologically friendly and socially sustainable economy presents opportunities to create jobs, inclusion and growth in sectors.”

He said the success of economic recovery depended largely on the country managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To enable our economy to return to full operation, we must urge everyone in our country who is not yet vaccinated to ensure that they are vaccinated as soon as possible.”