Hill-Lewis believes ANC & Good party playing a game of politics with CT's safety

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis believes the ANC and Good party are playing a game of politics with the metro's safety.

This after Good Secretary-General Brett Herron penned a letter to the national police ministry earlier this week, calling for a probe into the City’s Safety and Security Investigation Unit.

In his letter, he claimed the unit operates outside of the Policing Act parameters and is not adequately overseen by officials. A claim Hill-Lewis has denied.

"They are subject to complete oversight. They account to the portfolio committee. They account to the Civilian Oversight Authority, which provides very regular oversight."

Herron's call came shortly after the DA blamed Good party leader and Public Works Minister, Patricia De Lille, for safety failures during Parliament's fire.

But his letter was later echoed by the ANC in the Western Cape.

Hill-Lewis said even police top brass have long been against the work of the safety unit, despite them assisting in police shortfalls.

"It is really weird to try to undermine and limit Cape Town's ability to do its own stronger local policing to protect residents here because the only people who are asking to do that is the national police minister, who is constantly looking to shut us down and now this call."

On the other hand, Herron responded to Hill-Lewis, saying calling for a probe into Cape Town's safety and security investigations unit should not be outrageous if there's nothing to hide.

Herron said organised crime thrives where its players are well connected and well protected.

He believes the SSIU is a rogue unit.

"A unit that operates outside the law, without the constitutionally provided mechanisms for accountability and oversight, is a rogue unit."

Herron added that his calls for an investigation were in the interests of the public and the rule of law.

"Asking the mayor of Cape Town to explain where it gets its policing power from is not politicking. It is about the rule of law and making sure that no unit that is meant to be part of crime prevention is actually engaged in criminal conduct."

Just last month, the unit's head, Reynold Talmakkies, was arrested on fraud charges, allegedly committed while he was serving as a police officer.