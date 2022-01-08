Date of EFF's Siyabonga Rally not chosen ‘to imitate the ANC’ The EFF will host its Siyabonga Rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday as a token of appreciation to its supporters who voted for them in last year's elections. Economic Freedom Fighters

Siyabonga Rally POLOKWANE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will host its Siyabonga Rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday as a token of appreciation to its supporters who voted for them in last year's local government elections. The rally happens on the same day as the ANC celebrates its 110th anniversary in Limpopo. [HAPPENING TODAY]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema will address the #EFFSiyabongaRally today at 12h00.



Watch Live on all EFF social media platforms and FREE on the EFF website https://t.co/X2wosDylU6 pic.twitter.com/Jl9NxAUAXg Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 8, 2022

However, the EFF said there were no politics at play, explaining the party did not choose the day because it wanted to imitate the ANC.

The party said it wanted to celebrate its growth in a province that was hard to tackle.

But today the party has a presence in councils and representatives in key positions in some municipalities.

The party has expressed satisfaction with the growth.

Party Secretary General Marshall Dlamini said the party hoped to gain even more numbers in the 2024 general election.