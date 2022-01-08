Go

Date of EFF's Siyabonga Rally not chosen ‘to imitate the ANC’

The EFF will host its Siyabonga Rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday as a token of appreciation to its supporters who voted for them in last year's elections.

EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini, head of political education Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and others conducting a site inspection at People’s Park, eThekwini on 7 January 2022 ahead of the party's Siyabonga rally. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
POLOKWANE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will host its Siyabonga Rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday as a token of appreciation to its supporters who voted for them in last year's local government elections.

The rally happens on the same day as the ANC celebrates its 110th anniversary in Limpopo.

However, the EFF said there were no politics at play, explaining the party did not choose the day because it wanted to imitate the ANC.

The party said it wanted to celebrate its growth in a province that was hard to tackle.

But today the party has a presence in councils and representatives in key positions in some municipalities.

The party has expressed satisfaction with the growth.

Party Secretary General Marshall Dlamini said the party hoped to gain even more numbers in the 2024 general election.

