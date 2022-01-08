Cape Town firefighters battle latest blaze, this time on Signal Hill

Cape Town firefighters are on Table Mountain's Signal Hill where another fire has broken out.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters are on Table Mountain's Signal Hill where another fire has broken out.

Four crews, including seasonal firefighters and the mountain's firefighting teams were on the scene. More resources have been called for.

Southerly winds fanned the blaze around the hill from Sea Point towards Bo Kaap.

Fire and Rescue Services head Jermaine Carelse says winds have begun dying down and the situation is under control.