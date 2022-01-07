With CMAH still not fully operational, Gauteng health struggles to fill void

The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in the southern hemisphere.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africa is not experiencing the most severe installment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital continues to leave a void in Gauteng’s health services.

The hospital caught fire in April last year, causing most units to close but once the oncology unit was reopened, some wards were flooded in November, which was another setback.

Now there is no clear indication of when the hospital will be fully operational again.

With over 1,000 beds and being one of South Africa’s few facilities to offer oncology services, the impact caused by the fire last year and the subsequent flooding has been felt.

In an open letter to the president, the head of internal medicine, Professor Adam Mohammed, said that these events had seen the hospital’s casualty and trauma facilities unoperational.

But that’s not all that’s been affected.

"Over 50/60 nurses resigned because of the terrible working conditions, especially professional nurses, ICU nurses and trauma nurses," Mohammed said.

The hospital, which was opened in the 1970s, may not be fully operational until next year.

But in the meantime, it’s yet to be seen how the facility’s void will be filled.