Telkom willing to settle out of court with Icasa over release of spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa has accused Telkom of deliberately working to stall the upcoming auction of spectrum after it filed more legal papers in the high court this week, citing flaws in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - Network operator Telkom said that it was willing to talk to communications regulator, Icasa, to try and reach an out-of-court settlement over the long-awaited release of additional spectrum.

The latest move has cast doubt on whether bidding will go head as planned in March.

Telkom is of the view that the process favours large operators and its competitors, Vodacom and MTN.

Group executive Siyabonga Mahlangu: "Telkom would like to ensure that as the effective competitor, its ability to compete is not inhibited or hindered in any way by the current ITA because the current ITA will hardwire a market structure and level of competition for the next 20 years."

The auctioning of spectrum has been delayed for more than a decade due to disagreements and legal wrangling.