South Africa has not gone to the dogs - Mantashe

JOHANNESBURG - In a series of firsts for South Africa - including ministers being held hostage, the Constitutional Court being physically attacked and last year's riots, the ANC's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said it was wrong to create a picture that the country had been thrown out to the dogs,

Mantashe said South Africans never assessed progress made and instead always chose to focus on weaknesses the country was encountering.

He made the comments following his meeting with traditional healers in Limpopo on Friday ahead of the ANC's 110th birthday celebration on Saturday.

"Create a picture that the country is out to the dogs, it is not. There are problems, the are issues, there are incidents that need our attention, but we can't write that off as a country that is out to the dogs. It can't be correct and that is the tendency we are having in the country."

He also expressed confidence in the country's crime fighting institutions, saying he had complete faith in the judiciary system.

Mantashe said some tend to blame President Cyril Ramaphosa when arrested but that he didn't get involved in law enforcement processes.

" We have the SIU, we have all these institutions and many of them operate independent of the government. You know when people get arrested here, they all blame the president and the president has no power to arrest anybody. Institutions arrest people, prosecute, convict in a process that is determined and established in the country."