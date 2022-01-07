SACP's Nzimande says Parliament fire, July riots 'not unconnected'

Blade Nzimande believes that the looting in July last year is also somehow connected to the current attacks on national key points.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general-secretary Blade Nzimande claims there is a link between the fire at the parliamentary precinct and the attack on the Constitutional Court building.

Addressing the 27th anniversary of the late Joe Slovo‘s death in Soweto on Thursday, the SACP leader urged members of the tripartite alliance to defend democracy.

"On the day the Acting Chief Justice gives the report on state capture to the president, someone is vandalising the Constitutional Court. It's not an accident. We are suspicious that this thing is planned," Nzimande said.

"We want to give the law enforcement agencies an opportunity to go very deep into this thing but our own suspicions as the SACP are that this thing of burning Parliament is not unconnected to the counter-revolution that was waged in July last year," he said.