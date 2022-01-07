Sacca: State capture thrived at SAA and union members suffered the consequences

The association has welcomed the state capture inquiry report, which found that former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni, was incompetent and acted with corrupt intent.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said that its members were the victims of years of corruption and mismanagement at South African Airways (SAA).

The association has welcomed the state capture inquiry report, which found that former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni, was incompetent and acted with corrupt intent.

In the report, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommends that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should investigate and possibly prosecute several former SAA officials and companies who allegedly hollowed out the state-owned airline.

The association's Zazi Sibanyoni-Mgambi said that state capture thrived at SA while union members suffered the consequences of years of corruption and mismanagement at the national carrier, which ultimately lead to thousands of job cuts.

"Corruption has had a devastating effect, just thinking about it gives me absolute chills. We've lost jobs at SA Express, Mango has shed a phenomenal amount of jobs, South African Airways shed over 3,000 jobs. That's why for Sacca, it is really important to hold all the people responsible accountable for the mess and for the people they have thrown out into a sea of poverty," Sibanyoni-Mgambi said.