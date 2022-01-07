Go

SA records 9,860 new COVID infections, 551 deaths

The Health Department's Foster Mohale said that the vast majority of these fatalities were identified during a recent audit exercise to address backlogs.

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has added 551 more deaths to its already grim COVID-19 death toll.

However, the Health Department's Foster Mohale said that the vast majority of these fatalities were identified during a recent audit exercise to address backlogs.

"Out of the 551 deaths recorded on Thursday, only 45 occurred in the past 48 hours. Provinces like the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal account for 476 historical, combined deaths in patients with documented COVID-19 infection," Mohale said.

This puts our known death toll at 92,112.

The country has also racked up 9,860 new infections, which works out to a 21% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, just over 28.1 million jabs have been administered in the country so far. Adults are eligible for a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer shots but many people still need to go back and get that second dose.

