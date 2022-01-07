Ramaphosa places youth at the centre of economic recovery

Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture in Polokwane on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNEBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said young people should be central and involved in the economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture in Polokwane on Friday afternoon.

This is one of the many activities taking place in the building up to the governing party's 110th birthday celebrations in the province on Sunday.

“Now we’re called upon to enter a new phase of our struggle in which all efforts, resources and energy are directed towards the achievement of economic emancipation and economic freedom, which you as young people have been advocating for, that it must happen now. Now we’re supporting you; the economic freedom that Peter Mokaba advocated for must happen now.”

He said the legacy of the struggle icon lives on among the youth of South Africa.

“His legacy lives on in political terms and consciousness. Your presence here is confirmation of what he stood for.”

The lecture had to be moved outside the Jack Botes Hall in line with COVID-19 regulations.