Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies: Bahamas govt
Poitier, who held dual US and Bahamian nationality, was 'an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,' Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on his official Facebook page.
LOS ANGELES, United States - Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star, has died, the deputy prime minister of the Bahamas said Friday.
Poitier, who held dual US and Bahamian nationality, was "an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure," Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on his official Facebook page.
More to follow.
BREAKING: Beloved Bahamian actor and former ambassador Sir Sidney Poitier has died. He was 94. A Broadway play about the trailblazing career of the visionary actor was announced last month. Sir Sidneys death was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/WVJFlog3tCEyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) January 7, 2022
Sidney Poitier (1927 2022) pic.twitter.com/mLudlS6H32MUBI (@mubi) January 7, 2022
Sidney Poitiers Oscar speech after being the first Black Actor to win best leading Actor pic.twitter.com/T9CDlPb6P4Wong kar-wai stan (@cinephilejen) January 7, 2022