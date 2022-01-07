Go

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies: Bahamas govt

Poitier, who held dual US and Bahamian nationality, was 'an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,' Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on his official Facebook page.

Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of "In the Heat of the Night" during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM/AFP.
LOS ANGELES, United States - Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star, has died, the deputy prime minister of the Bahamas said Friday.

