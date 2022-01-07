Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies: Bahamas govt

Poitier, who held dual US and Bahamian nationality, was 'an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,' Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on his official Facebook page.

LOS ANGELES, United States - Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star, has died, the deputy prime minister of the Bahamas said Friday.

More to follow.