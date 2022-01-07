Parliment says CT City Hall's historical significance is perfect for Sona

The announcement comes after a post-incident report by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services on Friday made several findings of non-compliance relating to fire safety regulations at Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said the Cape Town City Hall’s historical significance made it a fitting venue to host this year’s State of the Nation Address.

Large-scale devastation following a fire that ripped through the National Assembly building earlier this week, has forced presiding officers to seek alternative venues to host this prestigious event on Parliament’s 2022 calendar.

Parliament’s presiding officers said the Cape Town City Hall is also a suitable venue in terms of infrastructure and capacity.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said fire damage to Parliament had necessitated officials to seek alternative venues off site.

"The fires, which firefighters battled against for 70 hours, severely damaged the National Assembly building where its official sittings and joint sittings of two houses of Parliament are conducted."

Mothapo has reaffirmed that they’re ready to host the State of the Nation Address on 11 February.

"City Hall is the first place the founding president of our democracy President Nelson Mandela addressed the nation after his release from prison on 11 February 1990, with President Cyril Ramaphosa by his side."

Presiding officers said they were ensured that this decision to host the event outside the National Assembly chamber was taken in compliance with the joint rules of Parliament.