NSFAS board extends deadline for financial aid applications

The extension is for students who could not apply for funding for the 2021 academic year.

FILE: Pupils filling in their NSFAS online applications Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board has decided to extend the deadline for financial aid applications.

The application period was meant to close on 7 January but has been extended to 21 January.

To date, more than 600,000 applicants have registered for funding.

Meanwhile, the scheme has also enhanced its application portal to accommodate first-time applicants who are Sassa beneficiaries.

