NSFAS board extends deadline for financial aid applications

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board has decided to extend the deadline for financial aid applications.

The extension is for students who could not apply for funding for the 2021 academic year.

The application period was meant to close on 7 January but has been extended to 21 January.

To date, more than 600,000 applicants have registered for funding.

Meanwhile, the scheme has also enhanced its application portal to accommodate first-time applicants who are Sassa beneficiaries.