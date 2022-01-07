NPA to oppose bail for WC cop who allegedly killed girlfriend

It's alleged Richard Smit shot and killed Natasha Booise last Sunday in front of her 11-year-old son as well as other family members.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would oppose bail in the next court appearance of a Piketberg police officer, who is accused killing his girlfriend.

It's alleged Richard Smit shot and killed Natasha Booise last Sunday.

The 35-year-old made another appearance before the Piketberg Magistrates court, in the Western Cape, on Friday morning.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.

He allegedly shot Booise in front of her 11-year-old son as well as other family members.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges were likely to be added as the investigation unfolded.

"His case has been postponed to 13 January 2022 for a formal bail application; the State will oppose bail".