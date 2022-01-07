No security threat around President Ramaphosa - Kodwa

Kodwa denied that there was a security threat after Cyril Ramaphosa was whisked away moments after he arrived at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre, adding that the ANC president would deliver the 8 January statement on Saturday as planned.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security said that the African National Congress (ANC) president would continue with all activities around the party’s 110th celebrations despite the cancellation of the Lilian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture on Thursday amid concerns that the event did not comply with COVID-19 safety regulations.

ANC leaders are in Limpopo where they have engaged community leaders and party structures.

Kodwa said that despite concerning events, such as the fire at Parliament and the attack on the Constitutional Court, there was no security threat around the president, who is in Limpopo for the ANC’s 110th birthday celebrations.

He said that Ramaphosa’s programme would continue as planned.

“The president will address the people of South Africa on behalf of the ANC on January 8, so there shouldn’t be any worries," Kodwa said.

Asked what exactly he whispered in Ramaphosa’s ear before the president was whisked off stage, Kodwa became evasive.

"I think it would be unfair because of the conversation that I had with the president that I must tell the Republic of South Africa what that whispering was about," he said.

Ramaphosa is expected to part take in a fundraiser golf day and gala dinner on Friday.