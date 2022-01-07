Mziwakhe Nkosi to take charge of the Lions for the 2022 Currie Cup season

Nkosi, a former SA Schools coach, will be assisted by former Springboks Wessel Roux, Phillip Lemmer and Wynand Ellis, who were all involved in the Lions’ title victory in the 2021 SA Rugby U20 Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Mziwakhe Nkosi has been confirmed as Lions coach ahead of the 2022 Currie Cup season.

The Johannesburg side start their campaign against Western Province in Cape Town on 15 January.

“It is obviously a privilege to lead the Currie Cup side for a franchise like ours,” he said on his promotion.

“From a personal development point, I am hoping that it is another experience that I can learn from at this level in concert with my passionate management team. I have no doubt we can create something special with the young talent coming through at the Lions.

"We’re hoping to produce a successful team in terms of this year’s competition. We’re looking at a youthful group with plenty of pedigree in terms of having represented the Junior Springboks and having been successful in the Junior Championships in the past,” Nkosi said.

With the coaching set up made up of Roux, who is the Lions U20 head coach, Lemmer, a two-time Super Rugby final assistant coach, and Ellis, a Lions U20 assistant coach, Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli has backed the team to achieve success.

“We give full support to this year’s management team, and we are confident in their capabilities heading into the tournament. It’s going to be exciting to see some of our youngsters grab their opportunity to impress at this level,” Straeuli said.