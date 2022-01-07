Mantashe to ANC members: Don't use Zondo report to settle scores

The ANC came under great scrutiny at the commission, garnering criticism for some of its old traditions including deployment policies.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC)'s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned party members to not use the state capture report to settle scores.

Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines following his meeting with traditional healers in Limpopo on Friday, saying the report must help rebuild the organisation.

