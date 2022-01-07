Mantashe to ANC members: Don't use Zondo report to settle scores
The ANC came under great scrutiny at the commission, garnering criticism for some of its old traditions including deployment policies.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC)'s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned party members to not use the state capture report to settle scores.
Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines following his meeting with traditional healers in Limpopo on Friday, saying the report must help rebuild the organisation.
The ANC came under great scrutiny at the state capture commission, garnering criticism for some of its old traditions including deployment policies.
The Zondo Commission report must help us rebuild the ANC pic.twitter.com/RRIMTT7eeiEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2022
When people get arrested here they all blame the president - say he arrested me yet the president has no power to arrest anybody pic.twitter.com/jBGxiD5fOaEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2022
Mantashe himself testified before the commission chaired by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo; he was tasked with explaining some of the ANC’s actions during a period where money was syphoned from the country’s state-owned enterprises.
The first part of Zondo’s report was released this week with the second part set to be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa and made public at the end of the month.
Mantashe said the report should not be used destructively.
"As members of the ANC, we must not use the Zondo commission report to settle scores where we chase what we see as internal enemies. That commission report must help us rebuild the ANC."
Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd