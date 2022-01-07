Christo Brand vows legal action over defamation related to Mandela cell key sale

Brand, who was the former president's jailer in the 1980s, has come under fire for putting the key up for auction overseas.

JOHANNESBURG - Christo Brand's agent said that the former Robben Island jailer would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who defamed him over the proposed sale of the key to Nelson Mandela's cell.

South Africa's Arts and Culture Department is taking legal action to try and stop the auction and Brand is also receiving legal advice on his options.

Brand's business manager, Andrew Russell, said that his client was not the person many were trying to make him out to be.

"People know Christo's story. Anyone who knows his journey with Nelson Mandela from 1981 right through to when Nelson Mandela passed away, Christo was a guest of the Mandela family at his funeral, his book was published on the insistence of Nelson Mandela because he wanted Christo's story to be told. Ahmed Kathrada wrote the foreword to Chriso's book, so Christo is an incredible man," Russell said.