Magashule's Limpopo branch visit cancelled after pressure from higher structure

In a letter, which the ANC shared with the media, newly elected Vhembe region secretary Rhuzani Ludere informed the branch that the decision to invite Magashule to "an alternative event" was inconsistent with the ANC's constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that a decision by a Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) branch to abandon plans to celebrate the party’s 110th birthday with suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule was due to pressure from a higher structure.

In a letter, which the ANC shared with the media, newly elected Vhembe region secretary Rhuzani Ludere informed the branch that the decision to invite Magashule to "an alternative event" was inconsistent with the ANC's constitution.

Ludere further instructs the branch in Musina, which is led by a Magashule loyalist to suspend the visit, which was set to take place on Saturday, the same day as the ANC’s birthday rally in the province.

ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane: "It is not in our formal programme. As we have said in our statement, there are many initiatives that are taking place outside of our plans and we have come out to say that where people are doing their own events, let it not be in the name of the ANC."

Magashule’s sanction means that he cannot speak publicly on organisational matters and he also can't address or participate in activities by ANC structures.

The embattled secretary-general has often ignored these rules.