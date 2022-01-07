Mabuza says ANC is not corrupt, vows party will root out those who are

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza said that the party would root out corrupt leaders to reclaim its dignity.

JOHANNESBURG - On the back of the release of the first part of the state capture report, African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza said that the party would root out corrupt leaders to reclaim its dignity.

He said that the ANC itself was not corrupt but rather that there were individuals within the party who were.

Mabuza was speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony for the late youth leader, Peter Mokaba, at the Mankweng Cemetery in Limpopo.

Friday marks the last stretch of build-up activities ahead of the party’s 110th-anniversary celebrations in Polokwane on Saturday.

The ANC deputy president said that the ANC would rebuild and renew itself and that included ridding the party of what he described as rogue elements and thugs.

"We are going to get rid of all the rogue elements within the movement. Thugs, criminals, we are going to get rid of all of those leaders within the movement who are corrupt,” Mabuza said.

Mabuza also addressed ANC Youth League members, urging them to reclaim the party from corrupt individuals and restore its commitment to serving the people.

He said that for this to happen, they needed to bring back the necessary discipline within the party’s ranks.

Mabuza also warned against infighting and violence as structures worked towards the party's elective conference at the end of the year.

WATCH: ’We're going to get rid of thugs and criminals’, vows ANC's Mabuza at Peter Mokaba ceremony