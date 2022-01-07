Growing calls for current & former SAA staff to be prosecuted alongside Myeni

The Zondo Commission has singled out former chairperson Dudu Myeni as being among those responsible for the airline's costly demise but the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) believes there are more people to blame for the corruption and maladministration at the airline.

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing calls for some current and former staff at South African Airways (SAA) to be prosecuted alongside those cited in the first part of the state capture commissions report.

The commission has singled out former chairperson Dudu Myeni as being among those responsible for the airline's costly demise.

But the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said that it believed that there were still many more people to blame for the corruption and maladministration at the airline.

They said that the commission did not get to all who were responsible.

Managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch: "I think she was one of the many incompetents who were posted to positions of power within the organisation and as the good people left, so cronies or comrades, call them what you like, were appointed and that is one of the reasons why the airlines losses swiftly swelled from roughly a billion rand a year to R6 billion a year because of the incompetents who were appointed to replace the honest competents who had left."