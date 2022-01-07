Gauteng officials warn of high traffic volumes this weekend

Traffic volumes are expected to increase on the major roads as a lot of people are expected to travel back to Gauteng from various provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Friday warned of high traffic volumes as holidaymakers travel back from their different destinations.

The police have urged motorists to exercise caution following reported road crashes that led to fatalities during the festive season.

Gauteng Chief Traffic Inspector Obed Sibasa said heavy flow of vehicles was expected this weekend.

"Highways are expected to be extremely busy on Sunday, we are expecting between 2,000 and 2,500 motor vehicles per hour on the N1 South from Limpopo, N1 North from Cape Town and Free State, N3 North from KZN, N4 West from Mpumalanga and N12 West from North West."

Motorists are advised to please be patient and cautious on the roads.