EFF says its Siyabonga Rally is not an imitation of ANC's Jan 8 event

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said its Siyabonga Rally, which will be held in KwaZulu-Natal, was not an imitation of the ANC’s January 8 event but an appreciation of voters.

This as the party prepares for its rally that will be held at the Moses Mabhida People’s Park in Durban, while the ANC celebrates its 110th anniversary birthday celebration in Limpopo - both are set to take place on Saturday.



The EFF said their event was to thank the people of KZN for voting for them as the party saw growth in councils including the only metro – the eThekwini municipality.

And when asked why the party chose this specific date that coincides with the ANC's birthday, this is what its secretary general Marshall Dlamini said.

"As the leadership of the EFF, we saw it fit to come to KZN to say thank you to the voters of KZN because since 2014,, they have been loyal to the EFF. They stood firm even when they were under threats saying the EFF is not allowed to campaign in KZN, but the voters - the people of KZN - said this is their organisation."

When the party started, KZN was a no-go area for it, but things later took a different turn.

The recent polls also saw the party gaining more growth. In eThekwini, the party increased its councillors from eight to 24.