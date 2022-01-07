EC top cop shocked by 'brutal' murder of 4 people, hunt for shooters under way

Eastern Cape police are searching for the criminals who shot and killed four people.

One other person was wounded in the attack in Zwide on Thursday.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said that officers found two vehicles riddled with bullet holes on the scene.

"Police have recovered two firearms that were found on the crime scene. An intensive search for the suspects is currently under way, however, no arrests have been made at this stage. The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing," Kinana said.

He said that the names and ages of the victims would be released after they've been identified.

"Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has expressed shock at the brutal killing of the four people. As such he has ordered the activation of the 72-hour mobilisation plan in our efforts to track and trace down those responsible for the murders."