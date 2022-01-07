CTICC to be inspected for use as possible venue for Sona, Budget speech

African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that while the investigation into the fire at Parliament continued, arrangements were now being made for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure are now on-site at Parliament to make sure that the Hawks are safe while investigating this week's fire.

The National Assembly and other areas of the building were destroyed by the blaze.

It took firefighters most of the week to stop flare-ups, but the fire was eventually extinguished.

African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that while the investigation continued, arrangements were now being made for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) next month.

He said that this included the inspection of possible sites including the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC): "This inspection follows the offer by the provincial government of the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town for use of these venues for both the State of the Nation Address and the Budget speeches. The approved venues for this purpose will be announced once the decision is made by the presiding officers."