ConCourt ‘attacker’ is a murder convict, out on parole - court told

Paul Makaula made his first appearance on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hillbrow Magistrates Court has heard how the man accused of attacking the Constitutional Court building this week was on parole and serving a sentence for murder at the time of the crime.

Paul Makaula made his first appearance on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property.

He was arrested on Wednesday for destroying windows and doors at the apex court using a hammer.

Makaula was convicted of murder in 2010 and has been out on parole since 2019.

On Friday, he decided not to apply for bail and has now been remanded in custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said it was not clear whether Makaula's alleged attack on the Constitutional Court building was politically motivated.

“As the investigation process progresses, we’ll be in abetter position to tell whether this is a politically motivated act or it’s just an individual act.”

The matter has been postponed and Makaula will return to court in March.