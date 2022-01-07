ConCourt attack suspect Paul Makaula to remain in custody as case postponed

Paul Makaula made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday morning on a charge of malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the man accused of attacking the Constitutional Court building this week has been postponed.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Makaula made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday morning on a charge of malicious damage to property.

He was arrested on Wednesday for destroying windows and doors at the Court using a hammer.

This follows the fire at Parliament this week.

Makaula's case been postponed to March.