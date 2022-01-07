Commotion in Polokwane ahead of Ramaphosa's Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture

The event has been delayed after angry Youth League National Youth Task Team members blocked the gate, accusing organisers of distributing accreditation to the event according to factional favour.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been commotion outside the gate of the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane where African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture address.

The party leadership has been on the ground ahead of the January 8 statement on Saturday.

These league members said they were being misunderstanding.

"More the 1,000 people, and I think that is the number we are currently having, we could not be let inside because we have to comply, but every young person will not be excluded because young people love their president. It's just that commotion."