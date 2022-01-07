Report makes several non-compliance findings with Parly fire sprinkler system

The City of Cape Town report found that the fire sprinkler system did not activate at the time of last Sunday's blaze, was not serviced and the valves appeared to have been closed.

CAPE TOWN - A number of problems have been found regarding Parliament’s fire safety system following the blaze this week.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has released a City of Cape Town report finding that the fire sprinkler system did not activate, was not serviced and valves appeared to have been closed.

Officials said that this was not an official fire report on the incident, but was for information purposes and provided the observations of city fire safety officers who worked on the scene.

The Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services report found that sprinklers were last serviced in 2017 and the sprinkler control valve on the southern part of the Old Assembly Building did not activate.

City fire experts said that the National Assembly sprinkler valve was not serviced and appeared to be closed.

If it was properly serviced, this valve should have been locked with a chain in an open position.

Officials said that no fire alarm was received by the Cape Town Fire Service from the old or new National Assembly buildings.

An alarm was received only after the firefighters were already on scene.

The fire department on Thursday handed the scene over to a team of engineers to assess the safety of the building for the Hawks to investigate.