Cape Town City Hall chosen as venue for 2022 State of the Nation Address

The venue was considered a suitable venue technically in terms of infrastructure and capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town City Hall has been chosen as the venue for the 2022 State of the Nation Address.

The annual gathering had to be moved after large parts of the parliamentary building were gutted in a fire this week.

Parliament's presiding officers deemed City Hall a suitable venue technically in terms of infrastructure and capacity. It was also chosen for its historical significance, being the place where former President Nelson Mandela made his first speech following his release from prison on 11 February 1990.

The State of the Nation Address is scheduled for 10 February.