Agriculture Dept calls on PESP recipients not to misuse vouchers

JOHANNESBURG - The Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Department has urged all recipients of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme to refrain from misusing it.

The department said that it had received numerous reports of vouchers being exchanged for cash, which defeated the initial purpose for these coupons.

The department said that it has noted with concern, reports of allegations regarding the misuse of vouchers which were issued to support people who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the agriculture sector.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo: "Substistance producers who are caught selling or using these vouchers for the purpose of other than those of which they are intended will be banned from receiving any government support going forward."

Ngcobo said that the programme was initiated to address the high rate of unemployment while also seeking to sustain self-employment for subsistence producers.