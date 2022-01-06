Whistleblower Athol Williams feels vindicated by release of state capture report

Williams said that while the lid had been lifted on corruption in the company, not enough was being done now to clear out the rot.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption whistleblower and author, Athol Williams, who fled the country for his own safety, said that he felt vindicated by the release of the state capture report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first part of the state capture inquiry report this week and it was made public.

The report implicates management consultancy firm, Bain and Co, as well as former South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss, Tom Moyane, for their roles in state capture.

Williams, who was a senior partner at the firm which reportedly helped bring the revenue services to its knees, said that the way Bain operated in the US and the UK was very different to the way business was done here in South Africa.

"In South Africa, rules were far more relaxed, the ethical standards were far lower and of course you can see that now in the way that Bain culture was in South Africa were the perfect partners for Jacob Zuma and those intent on attacking our democracy and state institutions," Williams said.

"What worries me far more than the looting is all the planning and the scheming behind the scenes that goes on by people that are still in government and still in business today. We fool ourselves if we think that state capture is something of the past and we fool ourselves more if we think these are isolated events, if we think Eskom is unrelated to Sars, and Sars is unrelated to BDSA," he said.

The report recommends that relevant Bain contracts be re-examined and that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decide on any prosecutions.