State capture report to top the agenda at Busa’s special board meeting

Busa said it would look at acting on the commission's recommendations while also working with various social partners.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Thursday said it would study the first report of the state capture commission and convene a special board meeting to consider its recommendations.

The commission released part one of its findings this week, centering on SAA, ‘The New Age’ business breakfasts and the SA Revenue Service.

It has recommended a number of prosecutions, but there are calls for many others - still involved in business and government - also to be arrested.

The Zondo commission has recommended that the NPA investigate cases against former executives and institutions found to be complicit in state capture.

However, there are also calls for more prosecutions, saying the commission did not investigate all who are possibly complicit.

Busa on Thursday said it would look at acting on the commission's recommendations while also working with various social partners.

It said the presentation of part one of the report was a seminal moment in the ongoing fight against systemic corruption, malfeasance and state capture - which has cost the country billions of rand, human life, loss of confidence and has devastated the economy.

It said there was a need to act urgently on the recommendations.

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd