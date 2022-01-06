Sassa to beneficiaries: Please update us if any of your details change

People who get married or change their surname at the Department of Home Affairs are advised to update their details.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency on Thursday urged beneficiaries of the grant to communicate if they are any changes to their particulars.

Sassa said individuals would forfeit their grants if the information at Home Affairs did not match that previously registered with the agency.

"We do the validation process every month for the applicant and if we bounce the information with Home Affairs and find that the surname has changed, the application will be declined" said spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.