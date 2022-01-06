Sars recovery from state capture to take a while - former exec Van Loggerenberg

The commission released part one of its report this week, citing a collapse and dismantling of services at Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of those who have been listed by the Zondo Commission as being severely affected by state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said that their lives would never be the same.

The commission released part one of its report this week, citing a collapse and dismantling of services at Sars.

It found that there was a collective effort by Sars commissioner at the time, Tom Moyane, consultancy company Bain and Co and former President Jacob Zuma to weaken the service.

Former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg was forced out, along with others.

"It was literally broken down in front of our eyes in a matter of months and I think to fix that, to get back to where it was, is going to take beyond our lifetime," Van Loggerenberg said.

Athol Williams, who was a top executive at Bain and Co, said that he'd been abandoned despite doing the right thing by blowing the whistle.

"I expected my society to rally around me and not a single organisation, not a single law firm, not a single company, not a single wealthy individual or government department to today, two-and-a-half years later with all that we know, has called me or sent an email 'saying how can we help?'