SAB explores mandatory vaccination at all its operations

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect all aspects of the lives of millions of people across the world, and in South Africa, the pandemic has had a devastating effect on society and the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) is explore mandatory vaccination after being severely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

SAB has had to cancel R2.5 billion in investments for its annual capital and infrastructure upgrade programmes following government's a few alcohol sale bans since the start of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

"As a result of the previous waves of infections, our industry has been severely impacted by lockdown regulations and alcohol bans, and we believe that vaccination is key to protecting the one million lives and livelihoods supported by the alcohol industry" said SAB in a statement this week.

The brewery said it intended to explore mandatory vaccination in all of its operations.

"As a pro-vaccination company, we aim to safeguard our employees in the workplace and aid the country in its drive to overcome the pandemic and recover the economy. In looking to pursue this endeavour, SAB wishes to recognise and appreciate how much its workforce has adapted as we navigate through this 'new normal' across our business operations," it added.

SAB has joined several other South African employers who've implemented a mandatory vaccination policy including Sanlam, Curro, Discovery Health, MTN, Dischem Pharmacies and Life Healthcare, Standard Bank and MTN.

"Over the last few months, SAB has responded to the pandemic by hosting vaccination education campaigns to enable its employees to make informed decisions about being vaccinated, ensuring that they provide its employees with adequate information concerning the vaccination process and its benefits."

It has, once again, called on its employees and the nation at large to get vaccinated.

"We believe that the pursuit of this endeavour is the best way to act responsibly as a company, support our health care workers, and get South Africa back on track economically," the statement concluded.