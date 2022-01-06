SA records 110 COVID fatalities, 11,106 new infections

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take our known death toll to 91,561.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ten more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take our known death toll to 91,561.

Over that same time frame, 11,106 tests also came back positive.

It's a positivity rate of 22%.

Just over 28.1 million vaccines have been administered in the country since they became available but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

Adults are eligible for a booster shot six months after that second dose.