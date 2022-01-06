SA records 110 COVID fatalities, 11,106 new infections
These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take our known death toll to 91,561.
JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ten more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.
Over that same time frame, 11,106 tests also came back positive.
It's a positivity rate of 22%.
Just over 28.1 million vaccines have been administered in the country since they became available but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.
Adults are eligible for a booster shot six months after that second dose.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 494 696 with 11 106 new cases reported. Today 110 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 91 561 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 249 738 with a recovery rate of 93% pic.twitter.com/wYNu58BRWSDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) January 5, 2022