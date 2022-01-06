Ramaphosa abruptly leaves ANCWL event due to COVID concerns

The ANCWL's secretary general Meokgo Matuba has apologised to supporters who attended the event.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to abruptly leave the Lillian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre in Limpopo after he was advised the event had not complied with COVID-19 regulations.

The lecture, which is organised by the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL), is part of build-up activities that the president has attended ahead of the January 8 statement.

The governing party turns 110 this Saturday.

The ANCWL's secretary general Meokgo Matuba has apologised to supporters who attended the event.

“We’ve been advised that when they look at the current situation, we’re non-compliant. Hence we said they have advised us correctly and we sincerely apologise for what has happened today.”

The event has since been cancelled.