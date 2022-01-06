Questions about motive for hammer attack on ConCourt building remain
A 36-year-old man smashed the windows of the apex court building in Braamfontein on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - There are questions about why a man armed with a hammer went on the rampage and smashed windows and doors at the Constitutional Court.
The 36-year-old man smashed the windows of the apex court building in Braamfontein on Wednesday.
Police said that the suspect arrived and started making noise on the premises before he began using his hammer.
[VISUALS] Police say the suspect used a hammer to destroy the windows. #ConstitutionalCourtAttack pic.twitter.com/79UYhUfS9XEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022
He has been charged with malicious damage to property and will appear in court soon.
The apex court building is one of the most respected buildings in the country.
But the suspect allegedly broke windows and doors, with police firing warning shots - but he was not bothered to stop and police needed to confront him.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola described the attack on the courthouse as an attack to the country's democracy.
The court attack comes just days after a fire ripped through Parliament.