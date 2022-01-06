Questions about motive for hammer attack on ConCourt building remain

A 36-year-old man smashed the windows of the apex court building in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - There are questions about why a man armed with a hammer went on the rampage and smashed windows and doors at the Constitutional Court.

The 36-year-old man smashed the windows of the apex court building in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

Police said that the suspect arrived and started making noise on the premises before he began using his hammer.