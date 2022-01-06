NW Education Dept pleads with HRC to help protect pupils' education rights

This follows a string of vandalism incidents at the Tirelong Secondary School near Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department has pleaded with the Human Rights Commission to work with the department to protect a pupil’s right to education.

This follows a string of vandalism incidents at the Tirelong Secondary School near Rustenburg.

This has resulted in pupils not being able to return to the classroom on 12 January.

The school has been repaired five times in the past two years due to criminals robbing the school.

Every time there has been a new development at the school, criminals have destroyed those initiatives.

"Now they took the roof water pipes, they literally removed the cables that run within the wall. They have removed the plugs, photocopy machines, printers just everything. It's almost as if the school was hit by a tsunami many years ago," said department spokesperson Elias Malindi.

The department has appealed to communities to come forward with information and protect the infrastructure that is meant to help them and their children.