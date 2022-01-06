Maharaj: ANC must renew itself or risk being relegated to dustbins of history

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News this week, long-standing ANC member Mac Maharaj placed the blame for some of the ANC’s current problems on careerism which he said seeped into the party post-1994.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to mark its 110th birthday in Limpopo this week, one of its stalwarts Mac Maharaj said that the party must renew itself or risk relegation to the dustbins of history.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News this week, the long-standing ANC member placed the blame for some of the ANC’s current problems on careerism which he said seeped into the party post-1994.

Several leaders, including former President Thabo Mbeki, have complained that some in the continent’s oldest liberation movement are merely using politics to become “economically upwardly mobile” as opposed to serving their communities.

However, Maharaj insists that it's not time to call it quits on the ANC, arguing that there is no other organisation to take the country forward.

Many have taken turns predicting the ANC’s demise over the years, with some pundits citing its recent devastating loss at the local government polls as a sure sign that current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will be its last leader.

But Maharaj said that the ANC’s history and traditions show that those calling time of death on the organisation were mistaken.

He said that a recovering ANC had always left behind key lessons.

"It has done so by always merging the experience of the old with the fresh, daring and adventurous and searching for an answer by the youth," Maharaj said.

He did, however, put a caveat on this view, saying that whether the current cohort was capable would depend on the actions it took today.

The former presidential advisor and mouthpiece also called on the country to exert pressure on the ANC in order to ensure it delivered on its many promises and was accountable.

Maharaj said that there was currently no other force like the ANC and people must help to ensure the organisation renewed itself.

"I believe we should work to make it renew itself and if it fails to renew itself, it will deserve to go into the dustbins of history but let us first try," he said.

The ANC embarked on a project of renewal at its 2017 elective conference five years ago, a task that some said had failed to gain momentum as it only deepened factions in the organisation.

Its president will seek to give a line of march to members on Saturday when it marks 110 years.

WATCH: ‘The ANC deserves the dustbins of history without renewal’ - Mac Maharaj