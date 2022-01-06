Mabuza: SA is going through a stressful period, but don’t panic

Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking on the back of a blaze that tore into the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court being physically attacked with a hammer.

South Africa’s number two David Mabuza said while the country was going through a stressful period, there was no need to panic or doubt its crime fighting institutions.

Mabuza - who’s also the African National Congress’ deputy president - made the comments on sidelines of an engagement he had with trade union federation Cosatu in Polokwane on Thursday.

Earlier, he told attendees that the country was safe.

Mabuza was speaking on the back of a blaze that tore into the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court being physically attacked with a hammer.

Those events follow tragic firsts for the country including ministers being held hostage and the July unrest that left more than 300 dead last year.

The deputy president cautioned against continuous speculation, saying it only resulted in confusion.

“We’re still able to handle these matters, they’re within our control. Ministers were held hostage and those who did that have been arrested. We have these institutions that are looking after our safety and we should not doubt them.”