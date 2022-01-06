Mabuza: ANC must respond to service delivery calls or face being voted out

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza admitted that the party was grappling with problems and assured members that these were being attended to.

Mabuza was speaking at a meeting with local traditional leaders in Polokwane on Wednesday.

The ANC's top six leaders are in Limpopo for the party's 110th birthday celebration this weekend, where the governing party will chart a way forward for the year ahead.

"We've come to realise that, taking it from past elections, we've heard our people crying about service delivery and this time around we are going to respond and we must to move a bit faster otherwise if we're not making that commitment, it means that we have said that we must be voted out of government," Mabuza said.



Mabuza's remarks come just two months after the party was battered at the local government elections and after the release of part one of the Zondo Commission report, which has painted a damning picture of how the ruling party abused the government tender system to enrich itself and its allies.