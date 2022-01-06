Hawks forensic investigators look into cause of Parliament fire

Parliament's presiding officers have confirmed that the various teams of the Cape Town fire and rescue service department have now completely withdrawn from the precinct.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks forensic investigators are on Thursday searching through Parliament to find out what exactly caused the fire that destroyed much of the National Assembly.

The firefighters had remained on site until Wednesday evening, monitoring the situation and searching the inside of the buildings for any potential flare-ups.

Over 300 men and women were deployed, 60 firefighting appliances and two specialised aerial pieces of equipment were used during the three-day battle against the blaze that began on Sunday.

"The presiding officers will this afternoon join the mayor of Cape Town on inspection of the possible alternative venues such as the ICC and the town hall. The inspection follows the offer by the provincial government and the City of Cape Town for the use of these venues for both the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speeche," said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Zandile Mafe - who was found in the parliamentary premises - has been arrested and charged with arson and theft.