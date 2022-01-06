Go

eThekwini Municipality reopens North beaches, says it's safe for activities

The beaches were temporarily closed on Wednesday after murky water from the Umngeni River flowed into the sea.

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has reopened its North beaches, saying that they were safe for activities again.

The city said that in the interest of public safety all activities near its North beaches were prohibited until further notice.

Following testing, the municipality said that the water was "free of any pollution that may pose threat to life".

It explained that the murky water was a result of an increase in hyacinths found in the water.

