eThekwini Municipality reopens North beaches, says it's safe for activities
The beaches were temporarily closed on Wednesday after murky water from the Umngeni River flowed into the sea.
JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has reopened its North beaches, saying that they were safe for activities again.
The city said that in the interest of public safety all activities near its North beaches were prohibited until further notice.
Following testing, the municipality said that the water was "free of any pollution that may pose threat to life".
It explained that the murky water was a result of an increase in hyacinths found in the water.
The water was murky because of hyacinths naturally found in water. It usually increases during summer months.eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) January 6, 2022
The city would like to thank the public for always heeding its warnings.